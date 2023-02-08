The Eminence of Sri Rama

February 08, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST

Of all living beings, more blessed are human beings, because they can follow the path of dharma. God has taken the incarnation in the form of a fish (Matsya), a tortoise (Koorma), and a wild boar (Varaha). Not satisfied with these avatars, God has incarnated as Rama to show Himself the dharmic paths as the glory of human beings is exhibited by undertaking righteous deeds. While Vedas cannot be learned by all, Ramayana, considered to be equal to Vedas as it imports all the essence of Vedas, can be recited by anyone.

The spontaneous overflow of the powerful feelings of the poet Valmiki can be seen and it is said that he had embedded his entire spiritual power in his work. Rama has transcended place, time, and age. Whether in the forest or in town, He was surrounded by various sages. Even at a young age, he went to the forest with Viswamithra without any resentment. When Ravana fell unconscious during the war, Rama did not use that moment as an opportunity to kill Ravana. At that time he listened to Aaditya Hrudayam, sung by Sage Agasthya, Sri Hariji said in a discourse. Usually a king would be interested to listen to the poets who shower praise through their poems. But Rama listened to Lava & Kucha and heard Ramayana as not a heap of praise on Him but as a blessing of the sage Valmiki. Rama had upheld the rule that there is no personal life to a king but to live for the sake of his citizens. Rama considered Lave & Kucha more as His devotees than as children or citizens.