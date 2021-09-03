The effects of three gunas

03 September 2021 21:05 IST

In the Devi Bhagavata Purana, many interesting discussions on the character, behaviour and actions of all beings in creation are featured as a dialogue between Janamejaya and Vyasa. The puranas are open and frank about the mistakes committed by all people, including those who are Satvik by nature and uphold righteousness as a way of life. Janamejaya tells Vyasa that he is unable to understand how even Indra, who is supposed to hold the position of a Lokapala, at times can stoop to such levels so as to disturb the penance of sages. What about his own father Parikshit or his forebears the Pandavas, or even Bhishma, who have committed mistakes in their lives?

Vyasa draws attention to the important fact that adharma is indispensable in life, said Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. Adharma is an offshoot of the three gunas that are integrated with Prakriti. All created beings, right from Brahma to the smallest ant, are bound by Prakriti and cannot escape the effects of the three gunas — satva, rajas and tamas. These get ingrained as vasanas and instigate people to act in both good and bad ways. The behaviour of any individual thus depends on the permutations and combinations of the gunas. This is the reason why, at times, even the celestials are guilty of mistakes just as the asuras and human beings. When Indra is guided by selfish interest, say, if he feels there is a threat to his position, he goes to any extent to safeguard it.

Krishna says in the Gita that Kama, desire, and krodha, anger, and greed are the main motives for people to engage in unrighteous deeds. People in Kali Yuga, who are very vulnerable to faults, have no way except to resort to the path of bhakti, by taking shelter in the feet of God who alone can guide them out of samsara.

