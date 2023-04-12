The downfall of Ravana

April 12, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST

The popular way of drawing kolam or rangoli is by drawing dots. Joining dots for kolam involves certain system with dexterity and misjoining will lead to a kind of disarray, called alankolam. Similarly in our life various dots like dharmas are to be adhered systematically. Any deviation or treason may derail and cause ruins. Ravana was a well-learned scholar. He was a great warrior, devotee, artist, king, an elder brother and a good father. His power was so enormous that he could lift even the mountain Kailash. The Sun God, the wind, the God of Death could not enter without his permission in his kingdom. All the celestials were afraid of him. His citizens were happy as the country was with all riches and there was no crying sound. He had led such a great rule until his sister Surpanaka came, who told about Sita and changed his mind. One mistake in the life of Ravana trying to covet the wife of another led to his downfall.

Surpanaka told Ravana that Brahma holds Saraswathi on his tongue, Vishnu bears Mahalakshmi on His chest, Lord Siva gave half of Himself to Goddess Parvathi. Where will you hold Sita. Ravana had not even seen Sita but on hearing about her, he captivated Sita in his heart. The ulterior motive of Surpanaka was not for Ravana to capture Sita but to take a revenge on her brother who had slayed her husband. She was waiting for the best opportunity because she knew Ravana had all types of boons not to be killed by any one except human beings which he forgot to include in the list of his boons, said Salem Jayalakshmi Ammal in a discourse.