The doctrine of karma

March 16, 2024 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST

What is Karma? Will it yield results directly? When will it give? Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Karma refers to the deeds undertaken by human beings. It may be a good one (punya karma) or a bad one (papa karma). Not all will ever do only either the good or the sinful deeds. People will do both with or without their knowledge.

Punya karma refers to those activities through which we derive benefits, solace, and comfort. The effect of papa karma will be that which we don’t like to come to us (e.g., disease).

Karma is a non-sentient (Achetana) and cannot give results by itself directly. God, the Supreme One, grants based on our Karma. Adversities often compel a person to blame God, little realising that the divine Agency shows neither partiality nor favouritism. The wealth one enjoys, or the poverty in which he is steeped are but the consequences of his past deeds — noble or wicked as the case may be.

We cannot say when the karmas will start giving results. It may be in this birth itself or in the births to come. God only knows. Good and bad Karma cannot be nullified. For every good or bad, one must face its effects separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

One may wonder how a person indulging in wrongful deeds still enjoys various comforts. The retort is that the effect of his evil deeds has not started to disturb him but is in wait.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.