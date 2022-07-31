The dharmic king

Every individual must adhere to his dharma, which includes the duties which arise from the many roles he has in life. A king has special duties, and his dharma is to ensure that he carries out these duties in a righteous manner. Yudhisthira and his brothers reside in a beautiful palace built for them by the skilled architect Maya. Narada comes visiting, and has a long conversation with Yudhisthira. The conversation consists mostly of questions which Narada puts to Yudhisthira, to ensure he is ruling his kingdom in the way he should. Narada asks him if he adheres to dharma at all times, and also asks if he is happy. This shows the clear connection between the dharmic path and happiness, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse.

We can be happy only if we always act in a dharmic way. Narada cautions Yudhisthira and says that while it is important to keep to dharma, this could also lead to the king facing many problems. But he must not be put off by such difficulties, but must continue to do his duties. Narada has a suggestion for Yudhisthira. He says that the path the Pandava king follows must be the one followed by his ancestors. Does he fill his state treasury through lawful means? Is he earning in dharmic ways? Does he use his wealth to do good deeds? Does he perform the necessary yagas and homas for the welfare of his people? Does he make sure that greed does not in any way affect dharmic spending?

Protecting the women in his country is among the foremost duties of a king, and so Narada asks Yudhishthira if women are safe in his kingdom. Are they free from threats? Are they happy? Does the king protect them? Narada wants to know if Yudhisthira has conquered his desires, and is disciplined, for only then he can be a just ruler.