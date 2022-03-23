The definition of true jnana

There is a verse in Kenopanishad which talks about knowledge of Brahman. It says that he who thinks he knows Brahman, knows not the Brahman; he who thinks he knows not the Brahman, does in fact know the Brahman. People we think of as well read may not have jnana about Brahman, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse.

There is an anecdote about a scholar who used to give discourses in Srirangam. Every day, a person would come to him for bhiksha. The scholar, who was usually in the middle of instructing his sishyas, would stop the lessons to welcome the person coming for uncha vritti. He would treat him with respect and give him bhiksha. The scholar’s students were annoyed by this daily interruption. Their main grievance, however, was that since the man coming for bhiksha was not a scholar, he did not deserve so much respect. Their guru said he would show them what kind of person the daily visitor was.

The next day, when the man seeking bhiksha arrived, the scholar asked him, ”Who is the Paramatma?” Without hesitation, the man promptly replied, “Lord Narayana is the Paramatma.” But he did not stop with that. He continued: “I did not know you had doubts on this count. I presumed you had jnana. I wish I had not accepted bhiksha from a person who does not know who the Supreme One is.” The scholar pointed out to his sishyas the conviction of the man that Lord Narayana was the Paramatma. With such jnana, how could he be called ignorant? He then told the visitor that he had only tested his jnana, and that he himself was a devotee of Vishnu. Thus understanding the nature of the atma first, and subsequently realising that Lord Narayana is the Paramatma, and also acquiring dasa bhava towards the Lord — this constitutes true jnana.