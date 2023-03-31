The concept of Ramayana

March 31, 2023 05:06 am | Updated March 30, 2023 10:34 pm IST

One may wonder at the pre-eminence of the Ramayana as a moral science lesson, as a model code of conduct for human beings and as a practical guide on navigating the emotional pulls and pushes of life. The Ramayana continues to enthral generations of people worldwide simply because it resonates with a basic human trait of asking questions and seeking answers, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

Valmiki’s Ramayana is considered to be the primary epic. Born as Rikshan, a hunter, he was also an extortionist and an exacting man who did not spare even saints. Once, when he extorted sapta rishis to part with their all, one of them asked him for the rationale behind leading such a sinful life by troubling others. When the hunter retorted that he did it everything in order to raise his family, the rishis asked him to find out if his family would share in the sins committed by him. When Rikshan’s family refused to share the load of sins, the hunter attained gnana. He besought the sapta rishis to help him extricate himself from the coils of human conundrum. The rishis instructed him to merely chant ‘Rama, Rama, Rama’. However, even that was not within his capability. The rishis then asked him to name a particular tree, and the hunter promptly said, ‘’Maramara”. The rishis asked him to repeat the name of the tree and went away, and returned years later. They found him in a yogic state, encased in an anthill. They quickly removed the anthill and named him Valmiki (valmikam refers to anthill).

Living in an ashram in the forest, Valmiki once hosts Narada. Valmiki asks him sixteen questions on the characteristics of an ideal man, and Narada’s replies are known as Sankshepa Ramayana. Based on this, Valmiki wrote the Ramayana in 24,000 stanzas. Only if you ask questions will you receive answers. Once when the Suvanakadhi maharshis put forth six questions to Soodapavuranickar, , he replied in 18,000 slokas, which is part of the Bhagavatha Puranam.