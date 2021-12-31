The butter thief

31 December 2021 20:39 IST

Among Krishna’s leelas, three get special attention from the Azhvars — the killing of Putana, the killing of Sakatasura and Krishna stealing butter. No one enjoyed Krishna’s leelas the way the Azhvars did, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Sages saw the Lord because of their tapas. But the Azhvars saw Him through His grace. So, they had experiences which even sages did not have. Azhvars described Krishna’s butter thieving with joy.

Krishna wanted to show the world that He was ready to be even scolded by His devotees. The only way He could get punished by them was if He did something mischievous. So He decided to steal something and incur their anger. Milk and its by-products were available in plenty in Gokula, where He grew up. So Krishna decided to steal butter. Why not milk or curd? Krishna would stealthily take some butter and if about to be caught, He would run with butter in His hands and butter stuffed in His mouth. He could do so only with butter. One cannot run with curd or milk in one’s mouth, or hold them in one’s hands. So, butter became the chosen product.

Once Krishna had decided what He must steal in order to get punished, there was no stopping Him. On the verge of being caught, He would smear butter over His face. He would say, “How can you say the butter on My face is proof of My deeds? I cannot see butter on My face!” This was a typically childish response, where a child assumed that if it could not see something, neither could others. The Supreme One displayed such innocence, for our sake, so that we should approach Him without fear, but with happiness and good humour. While Yasoda churned buttermilk to get butter, He would pretend to be asleep. The moment her back was turned, He would start eating the butter.

