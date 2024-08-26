The birth of Krishna

The Supreme Being manifested on earth many times, it is His avatar as Rama and Krishna that are hailed as purna, punniya avatar as there was a stated purpose in each, said Damal S. Ramakrishnan.

In Rama avatar He manifested to show by example how to lead a life of dharma. The purpose of Krishna avatar was to establish dharma and rid the earth of adharmic forces. Krisna Himself tells Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita, “whenever there is a decline in righteousness and an increase in adharma, O Bharata (Arjuna) at the time, I manifest myself (millennium after millennium).”

Upon Earth’s supplication to Brahma on the atrocities of the asuras on earth, he informed Her and the devas, “Bhagavan will be born on earth in the house of Vasudeva. Adisesha, who is part of the Lord, will be born as His elder brother.” Brahma further instructs other celestials too to be born there, for His service. He also ensures Vasudeva and Devaki, sister of the asura Kamsa, are married.

When the newly weds leave for Vasudeva’s place, Kamsa himself drives the chariot. However, an ethereal voice tells Kamsa that the eighth issue of Devaki would kill him. When Kamsa draws his word to kill her, Vasudeva applies the four principles of solving a problem: sama, dhana, bheda, danda. He diplomatically offers a sacrifice whereby he will handover his newborns to Kamsa.

Devaki delivers the eighth child, Mahavishnu, when Rohini star was ascendant, and stars shone clear in the sky and the couple is blessed with His sight: Lotus-eyed, four-armed, sporting the conch, mace and other weapons; with the luminous Srivatsa mark on the chest and the Kaustubha on his neck; wearing a yellow silk cloth, bedecked with splendorous ornaments. Vasudeva, realising the child was none other than the Supreme Being, prostrated before Him while Devaki praised Him.