Srimad Bhagavatam has a story about a poor farmer who had no expectations in life, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. He used to collect fallen fruits and scattered grains to feed his family. Lord Narayana wanted to show the world the greatness of this humble farmer.

One day, as the man kept picking fruits, he noticed a gold bar. He ignored it. In the meanwhile, the Lord had come to his house in the guise of an astrologer. He told the farmer’s wife about the gold that her husband had come across. He told her to urge the farmer to go back and fetch the gold. When the farmer arrived, she told him to go and get the gold. But the farmer made no attempt to do so. The agitated wife asked the astrologer to advise her husband. The astrologer said the farmer should not hesitate to bring the gold. The world respected only those who were rich. Moreover, what would he do, if he fell ill? The astrologer added that God had intended the gold for him, which was why he had spotted it. The farmer replied that he was not going to deny the truth of anything that the astrologer had said. But so far he had enjoyed peace of mind in his life. If he were to come into possession of gold, he would worry about how to safeguard it. He would become prey to more desires. He said the Lord had put the gold there, to see if he would yield to temptation.

The farmer said the Lord had given him the jnana that the Lord was the means and the end. The farmer said this jnana was the best snaana one could have, and that one must constantly think of the Lord’s qualities. The astrologer then revealed that He was none other than Lord Hari. He said jnana about the Supreme One was indeed the best snaana. Andal refers to this jnana as neerattam (bath).