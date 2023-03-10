The alluring qualities of Lord Rama

March 10, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST

There is a way of studying Ramayana with reverence and with the adoration of the great qualities of Sri Rama. The manifold excellences of His character had its influence on the lives of people in the past and will do so in the ages to come.

Sage Narada is reverentially called by poet Valmiki as Tapaswadhyaya and Tapaswi. Swadhyaya refers to having learnt the Vedas and Tapaswi denotes having undergone great penance. The poet asked the sage who among the heroes of this world is the highest in virtue and wisdom. The poet listed about sixteen qualities. 1. good characteristics, 2. valour, 3. astute follower of the prescribed rituals, 4. righteousness, 5. benevolence and gratitude, 6. not uttering lies, 7. ever speaking the truth, 8. steadfastness in fulfilling the resolves taken, 9. self-realisation, 10. conqueror of anger, and being without 11. passion, 12. jealousy, 13. calumny, 14. having wisdom and intelligence, 15. statesmanship with moral conduct and 16. fortunes. Sage Narada unhestitatingly replied that it is Sri Rama who possessed all these qualities. Sage Narada had blessed the poet with about 100 slokas titled “Sankshepa Ramayanam”. The poet later developed and expanded it to 24,000 slokas.

In the almanac, usually ‘maranayoga’ — a time not considered auspicious — will be tagged with the 27 stars rotating everyday. But the star Punarvasu, on which Lord Rama was born, has no ‘maranayoga’, said Sengalipuram Sri Kannamani Dikshitar in a discourse. The star Punarvasu is split as Puna:vasu, which implies that the lost wealth will be retrieved.

The ninth day of a lunar fortnight is called Navami. It is not considered a good one. But to glorify it, He had chosen to be born on Navami.