The advice of Mareecha

August 28, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

Those who tender saner advice though unpalatable are few. Fewer still are those who receive it. Navalpakkam Sri Vasudevachariar said in a discourse about the advice of Mareecha to Ravana. When it was suggested to Ravana to abduct Rama’s wife Sita to take revenge on Rama for killing all the rakshasas, including Kara and Dhushana, the demon king approached Mareecha to help him in this regard. Mareecha cautioned Ravana not to make Rama his implacable enemy. He asked Ravana whether he had convened a meeting of the council of ministers, including Vibhishana, and elicited their opinion. Mareecha asked, “Who has given you this bad advice to take your race to danger and destruction? How could you ever think of it?”. He cautioned Ravana not to fall prey to Rama’s arrows and appealed not to turn a deaf ear to his words.

In Ravana’s court, except Vibhishana, all the members supported Ravana and showered lavish praise on him.

Rama spared Mareecha when he came with Subhahu to disturb the yaga of Viswamitra because he was a yaksha and a pious personality in his previous birth.

Mareecha told Ravana that he was leading an ascetic life like a saint by controlling his senses and food habits. He earnestly pleaded for the good of Ravana. Had Ravana listened, he would not have plunged into perils.

