February 11, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 02:13 am IST

In a bunch of fruits yielded by a tree, not all are same. One is sweeter second may be bitter or another one may be stale even. In churning of the sea of milk one group got the nectar and the other poison. God has retained the responsibility of giving peace, patience and joy unto Himself. He is pleased with those who chant and worship Him and they are granted the above. If any reference of a temple is made even by a single line in any of the 18 puranas, that temple is called a kshetra. More than 10 puranas had praised about Venkatachalam, the abode of Lord Srinivasa — the God of this Kaliyuga. Various Azhwars had sung in praise of the Lord. Sri Muthuswamy Dikshitar had composed 108 kirthanas about this God. It is said that Thiruvenkatamalai is a part of Sri Vaikunta. Adisesha, the reclining bed of Lord Narayana, descended down as the Hills and the Lord as Srinivasa.

Vedas say the Moon has emerged from the mind of the God which is always cool. The eyes of the Lord are ever cool like moon called “Venkatesa Nayanam”. The mercy of the Lord is showered through the eyes like nectar. When the cowherd clans were affected by the poison spewed by the snake Kalinga, it was removed by Lord Krishna by just seeing them through His eyes.

Sri Annamacharya, a great devotee of the Lord, had composed a number of krithis. He had composed 100 slokas on the divine consort, called ‘Padmavathi Sathakam’. With Her divine blessings, Sri Annamacharya worshipped Lord Srinivasa, Sri Embar Kasturiswamy said in a discourse.