The 10 incarnations of Lord  

August 07, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 02:06 am IST

The Lord is born in many forms from age to age for protecting the good people and destroying the wicked, Sri Madhava Sharma said in a discourse. Narrating the Dasavathara (the 10 incarnations) of Sri Narayana, he said that in Matsyavathara (the fish), God had retrieved the four Vedas from the clutches of the demons. The incarnation of Kurma (the tortoise) was to establish dharma and He offered Amritha — the nectar of immortality — to the celestials. As Varaha (the boar) the Lord defeated Hiranyaksha who had stolen the earth. In the avatar of Narasimha (the man-lion), He had to slay the demon Hiranyakasipu to protect His devotee Prahlada. In the Vamana avatara (the dwarf), the Lord had to reveal (though he is the richest in the universe) how He begged to king Mahabali. As Parasurama, He slayed all evil-minded kings.

As Sri Rama, the Lord showed Himself as an example of following dharma (Ramo Vigrahavan dharma:). He revealed through his conduct how to behave with different people like parents, brothers, elders, friends and enemies. Sage Valmiki has lavishly praised the virtuous qualities of Sri Rama in the first two chapters of the Ayodhya Kanda in the Ramayana.

As Lord Krishna, He had revealed the nuances of dharma (dharma sukshmam) and advised Arjuna not to hesitate to fight with great men like Bhishma and Drona as they supported the evil-minded Duryodhana.

Srimad Bhagavatham is considered great because it contains not only the essence of the Vedas, Upanishads and ithihasas but also reveals more about Lord Krishna. It has been in practice the recitation of Srimad Bhagavatham for seven days (Bhagavatha sapthaaham) on all important occasions to derive the blessings of the Lord.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.