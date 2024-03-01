Tattvas underlying avataras

March 01, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

The Vedic observation “ajAyamAnO bahudhA vijAyatE” shows us that Lord Narayana takes many avataras. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says to Arjuna: bahunI mae vyatitAni janmAni, meaning that He has taken many births. Thus, apart from the well known 10 avataras, the Lord took many more avataras. In each, His glory shone more and more. He became like a well polished ruby, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. So His greatness becomes more evident because of His avataras. When we are born, we tend to sink lower and lower, because of our thoughts and deeds. The merit of shining through successive births, belongs solely to Him.

In the Gita, Krishna says: janma karma cha me divyam Evaṁ yo vetti tattvataḥ, tyaktvA dEham punar janma naiti mAmEti so’rjuna.

In this verse, Krishna says that His avataras and His deeds in those avataras are unique and flawless. He who understands the tattva of His avataras will never be reborn. In other words, he who understands avatara tattva attains moksha. Thus, it is clear that His avataras have deep philosophical meanings.

Thirumangai Azhwar sang in praise of 86 Divya Desams. Forty-seven of these have verses sung only by him. But he also praised the Lord’s vibhava avataras. Commentator Peria Vachan Pillai observed that Thirumangai Azhwar spoke of vibhava avataras to show the Lord’s Supremacy, and spoke of His archa forms to show His simplicity.

