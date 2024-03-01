GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tattvas underlying avataras

March 01, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

The Vedic observation “ajAyamAnO bahudhA vijAyatE” shows us that Lord Narayana takes many avataras. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says to Arjuna: bahunI mae vyatitAni janmAni, meaning that He has taken many births. Thus, apart from the well known 10 avataras, the Lord took many more avataras. In each, His glory shone more and more. He became like a well polished ruby, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. So His greatness becomes more evident because of His avataras. When we are born, we tend to sink lower and lower, because of our thoughts and deeds. The merit of shining through successive births, belongs solely to Him.

In the Gita, Krishna says: janma karma cha me divyam Evaṁ yo vetti tattvataḥ, tyaktvA dEham punar janma naiti mAmEti so’rjuna.

In this verse, Krishna says that His avataras and His deeds in those avataras are unique and flawless. He who understands the tattva of His avataras will never be reborn. In other words, he who understands avatara tattva attains moksha. Thus, it is clear that His avataras have deep philosophical meanings.

Thirumangai Azhwar sang in praise of 86 Divya Desams. Forty-seven of these have verses sung only by him. But he also praised the Lord’s vibhava avataras. Commentator Peria Vachan Pillai observed that Thirumangai Azhwar spoke of vibhava avataras to show the Lord’s Supremacy, and spoke of His archa forms to show His simplicity.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.