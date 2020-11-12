Tales with a purpose

12 November 2020 22:24 IST

It is the belief and practice that ethical principles of life are caught rather than taught. Even children easily imbibe the values of noble character like honesty, generosity, kindness, etc and also learn to avoid negative tendencies like hypocrisy, falsehood, cruelty and so on through moral stories than by theoretical teaching or instruction.

Both Valmiki and Kamban show Rama clinching the argument in favour of accepting Vibhishana by alluding to stories from the scriptures and puranas that illustrate the importance of giving shelter to those who are in need, pointed out Velukkudi Sri Krishnan in a discourse. After patiently listening to the opposing views of Sugriva and others followed by Hanuman’s practical and insightful arguments on this issue, Rama makes clear His vow to protect all those who seek His help. Rama alludes to the story of the dove that showed extraordinary hospitality to the hunter who had captured its own mate. It not only gave shelter to him but also gave up its own life by lighting fire and jumping into it to appease the hunter’s hunger. Did not Siva swallow the deadly poison churned out of the milky ocean to alleviate the risk it portended for the entire world?

Rama then quotes the sagacious counsel of sage Kandu, son of the eminent sage Kanva. “One is duty bound to protect anyone who comes seeking help, especially with folded palms, the anjali mudra. Even if it is one’s enemy, if he comes for protection from his enemies, he should be protected at all costs. One should always extend help to whatever extent possible. If one has the ability to protect and yet is unwilling, he tends to lose all his merit in case the refugee dies in his presence. Failure to protect will shut out heaven and bring one infamy, disgrace and ignominy for all times.”

