Sekkizhar, who was inspired to chronicle the lives and times of the 63 Saivite saints known as Nayanmars, had called this monumental Tamil devotional and literary classic “the Tiru Tondar Puranam.” But owing to its inherent grand and great features, this invaluable work that was composed by the grace of the Lord came to be known as Periyapuranam, and this title has come to stay, pointed out Sri R, Narayanan in a discourse. Being an important work of Saiva siddhanta, it was later included as the Twelfth Tirumurai.

Sekkizhar lived in the twelfth century and was the minister in the court of the Kulothunga Chozha. He had before him two excellent brief accounts of the 63 Nayanmars. The first was the Tiru Tondar Thogai of Sundara Murthy Nayanar, who had lived around the eighth century and it is held that it was composed on the Lord’s command. It is a concise exposition of the devotion of various mystics, saints, and devotees, from earlier ages up to his time and forms part of the seventh Tirumurai. In the eleventh century, Nambi Andar Nambi elaborated on Sundarar’s hymn and composed the Tiru Tondar Tiruvandadi, a poem of 89 stanzas.

Sekkizhar also collected details from available evidence and then composed this exhaustive work on the Saivite saints that is more than mere hagiography. It throbs with the many shades and varieties of Bhakti rasa and with the spirit of service. They hailed from various classes and eked their livelihood in simple ways. But they were true devotees with unshakable faith in Siva, always chanting His name, praying for the welfare of all. They were not attached to worldly attractions and Siva graced each one of them in thrilling ways. These tales of devotion represent the soul’s search for salvation and also inspire the noble values of life.