Taking the help of Acharya

October 12, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

Anukulya sankalpa and Pratikulya varjana are emphasised in the context of Saranagati (total surrender) to the Supreme One, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Anukulya sankalpa means determining to do what pleases Lord Narayana. Pratikulya varjana means abstaining from doing that which displeases Him.

In the case of doing what pleases Him, the word sankalpa is used, meaning we must resolve to do what He likes. But in the case of what He dislikes, there is no question of making a resolve and then following it up. The word varja indicates an outright rejection at the very beginning, showing the importance of straightaway rejecting something which He does not approve of. To have the kind of conduct that will make Him happy, we must shun the company of certain people. We must keep away from those who think the body is the atma. A person should not only know the difference between the atma and the body, but must also do what is good for the atma. For this, one must get the help of an Acharya. So, we must keep away from those who know the difference between atma and the body, but do not approach an Acharya to show them the right path.

For our physical well being, we go to a doctor. For our spiritual well being, we must go to an Acharya. There is a third category of people, who have the proper knowledge and may even seek the help of an Acharya, but are convinced that the atma can act independently. The nature of the jivatma is that it is subordinate to the Paramatma. We must remember that He is our Master and we are under His control.