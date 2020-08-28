Tactful Vidura

Sanjaya returns after meeting the Pandavas, but when Dhritarashtra asks him what Krishna and the Pandavas said, Sanjaya says he will convey this in the royal court the next day. Sanjaya’s decision is right, because if Dhritarashtra were to twist Sanjaya’s words and a war breaks out as a result, Sanjaya might be blamed. Moreover, it is important that all the elders and wise men in court should know what has happened. So Sanjaya keeps the news for the morrow.

An agitated Dhritarashtra is unable to sleep and sends for Vidura. Vidura is wise, and his behaviour is laudable too, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. He follows all the required rules. Although it is Dhritarashtra who has asked him to come, Vidura still waits outside the palace until he is summoned in. And once there, he pays respects to his king Dhritarashtra and asks him why he was sent for, and what the king wants him to do. Dhritarashtra says he is unable to sleep, and is fearful. Vidura could have immediately told Dhritarashtra that his excessive attachment to his sons was leading him to make wrong decisions. But Vidura is diplomatic. He says there could be many reasons for a man’s sleeplessness, and he lists them.

A man who has illegitimate desires, one who wants to grab another’s property, one who has lost his property — these are all people who cannot sleep. Vidura asks Dhritarashtra if he falls in any of these categories. Had Vidura been direct in his criticism of the king, Dhritarashtra would not have listened to him further. And Vidura, as a wise man, concerned about his family and his country, wants the king to make the right decisions. So he goes about advising Dhritarashtra indirectly. One who advises must be tactful like Vidura, and must not irritate the listener.