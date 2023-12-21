Symbolic meanings

December 21, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST

In verse three of Thiruppavai, Andal speaks of the benefits of Margazhi vrata, said T.N. Aravamuda Thathachariar in a discourse. She says if we wake up early in the morning and praise Lord Narayana, then the entire country benefits. Rain is copious and there is a bounty of crops. Because of the excess water in the fields, fish abound in the water. Bees feast on the nectar in the flowers of aquatic plants. Cows yield milk in plenty. Andal uses the word “vallal” for the cows. Vallal means generous giver. In the first pasuram, Andal uses the name ‘Narayana,’ indicating the Supreme One in Paramapada. In verse two, praises the Lord as the One reclining in the milky ocean. So, this is taken as a reference by Andal to His vyuha form. In verse three, she gets to the vibhava avataras of the Lord. Andal refers to the Vamana avatara here, because Vamana is as charming as Krishna.

However, the real purpose of any vrata is to reach the feet of the Lord. So, the philosophical meanings of the Thiruppavai pasurams are important. The hearts of those who observe the Margazhi vrata become favourite residing places of Bhagavan. The word vallal, which Andal uses for the cows of Gokula, is in fact a symbolic reference to the generosity of Ramanujacharya. Just as the cows of Gokula filled the pots of the Gopikas with milk, Ramanujacharya imparted to his sishyas an abundance of knowledge. The Lord who gives the world rains for sustenance, also gave the world Ramanujacharya, to ensure that people on this earth acquired jnana.