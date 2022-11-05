Vinayaka, the first deity to be worshiped by all Hindus, is an embodiment of various forms and hence is a symbol of universal integration. Visualised with the head of an elephant, the lower parts of an asura, one side of the face sporting a tusk and the other without tusk, He embodies both genders. Made of the simplest of materials, clay, and worshipped using the most basic of the offerings, grass, Vinayaka personifies all living things. He is a symbol of victory and shows devotees the path to achieve the same in all walks of life. The “fruit” Arunagiri Nadhar refers to in his memorable dedication “Kaithala Nirai Kani” is the fruit of knowledge He obtained from His parents through His wisdom and insight. When challenged to circumnavigate the world, He went around His parents, signalling high philosophy. Everything about Vinayaka is full of deep philosophical meaning and significance. The Mothagam with the sweet core encased in the soft casing made of rice flour embodies the inner soul and the outer body of living beings, said Thiruppugazh Madhivannan in a lecture.

Ours is a land of faith and spirituality and acknowledged as such worldwide. Chinese philosopher Confucius told his followers, “you should perform more good deeds so as to be reborn in India. It is the land of wisdom.” To those not familiar with Hinduism, the pantheon of Gods might appear confusing. However, diversity is the essence of life. During Deepavali, people dress in different fabrics, in various shades. Even on a given day, not everyone eats idli, each person has a different meal, but everyone’s aim is to nourish the body. Similarly, Hinduism allows one to pray to a deity of their choice. However, everyone prays to Vinayaka as He is the great starter. We pray to all gods with hands folded and palms held together, but we worship Vinayaka by knocking our foreheads and going down on squats, indicative of the special significance He holds for all.