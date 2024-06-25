Symbol of the formless One

Lord Siva, who is formless, took the form of lingas to enable us to worship Him. The linga is aruparupa, because we can see it, but we cannot fully comprehend the meaning of this symbol. Sivalingas are seen in many shapes. There are lingas shaped like an umbrella, a hen’s egg, a cucumber and the crescent moon, elaborated K. P. Nallasivam in a discourse. There are svayambhu lingas, that is self-manifested lingas, like the one in the Ayyarappan temple in Thiruvaiyaru. The linga in Nallur changes colour five times a day. In this context, it is worth recalling the words of Manickavachagar, who refers to Siva as the One with five colours. There is an interesting story behind the linga in the Thirukkandrapur temple. There was a woman devotee of Lord Siva, who worshipped a linga every day. Her husband was opposed to her devotion and flung the linga into the well. So she applied sacred ash on a stake in the cow shed. Such stakes used to tether cows are called ‘kattuthari’ in Tamil. The stake that she worshipped is enshrined in the Thirukkandrapur temple. The Saivite saint Appar has praised this deity, referring to the fact that it was once a kattuthari.

In Pandanainallur, Parvathi, in the form of a cow, shed milk on the linga. When the owner of the cow thrashed it, it jumped up. Its hoof struck the linga and left a dent in the shape of a cow’s hoof. The dent can still be seen on the Sivalinga.

