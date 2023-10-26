Sweet words

October 26, 2023 04:39 am | Updated October 25, 2023 04:39 pm IST

Speech is a unique gift given to mankind. But we must be careful how we speak, R. Narayanan said in a discourse. Our words should never be harsh. No matter what we do to make amends, the person who has been hurt will continue to be unhappy. And we will be sorry for having spoken rudely. Words spoken in anger are never the right words, and we will later regret that we used them.

Thiruvalluvar says that a wound caused by fire will heal. But the scar left by harsh words remains for life. One should notice Thiruvalluvar’s choice of words here. He uses the word “wound” for a physical injury, suggesting it will heal in time. But for the hurt caused by words, he uses the word “scar”, for the feeling of hurt never disappears. Apt words must be used to drive home a point and this is evident in all the verses of the Thirukkural.

It is said that when one speaks or writes, one must keep in mind certain points. We must be brief. Despite being brief, we must convey an idea perfectly. We must use pleasant words. We must choose the right words. Our speech must have depth of meaning. We must speak in a coherent order. The listener should be able to easily comprehend what we say. We must give many examples when we speak so that the listener never forgets what we have conveyed.

Thiruvalluvar says that using kind words and speaking pleasantly, with a smiling countenance, is better than giving generously to people. The Athichoodi says one must avoid gossip and speaking ill of others. It further says one must not be rude to anyone. One should speak with clarity, and one should never exaggerate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.