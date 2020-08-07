Swaroopa and vritti jnana

The atma chaitanya jnana that destroys ignorance is shown to be distinct, superior and also the reason for all kinds of objective knowledge gained by the human mind and intellect in the text Laghu Vasudeva Mananam, said Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse. The former, known as swaroopa jnana, is intuitive, direct and immediate that is not dependent on anything else. But the latter, vritti jnana, is what is known by the mind and its mental processes and includes Vedanta knowledge.

The term ‘jnana’ is used along vritti owing to the fact that swaroopa jnana is also present in it. Vritti or mental activity is only an instrument or ‘upadhi’ to aid knowledge accumulation and is not to be mistaken as capable of revealing atma chaitanya jnana. It functions just as the sense organ eye, by which one is able to see objects, people, etc. The eye by itself can only see. But the knowledge of what is seen is grasped owing to the mind. At times one may see many things but if the mind is not involved the understanding may not take place.

Swaroopa jnana is explained with the analogy of sunlight illumining the wall when it falls on it. But suppose it falls on a mirror fixed on it, the light gets reflected in different ways. But these differences are all from the sun alone for there is no other source of light. Also, it is shown that the knowledge that reveals objects in the waking and dream states is vritti jnana. But the experience of the deep sleep state as total non-awareness that one feels after waking is owing to the inherent swaroopa jnana. Swaroopa jnana thus reveals what is known and also what is unknown. Ignorance of atma is removed only by the light of the atma that enters the mental mode that has taken the shape of atma.