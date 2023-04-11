Surrender wipes out karmas

April 11, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST

Most of us have a lot of questions about karma. If good deeds have their rewards, and bad deeds have punishments, why is it that good people suffer in this world? And when we witness the good suffering and the bad prospering, we begin to have doubts about the validity of karma and its effects.

So, does karma really work? Karma most certainly works, but not in the way we think, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. It is not as if a deed has an instantaneous result. We never know what we did in previous births, which has resulted in some joy in this life, or some difficulty in this life. That is why we see righteous men suffer. They are facing the consequences of something they did in some previous birth. But if karma can keep striking us like this, how do we get out of it?

One way to get rid of the effects of bad deeds is to face whatever consequences come our way, and thus nullify the effect of the bad deeds. Another way is atonement ( prayaschitta). If we think we can be rid of the effects of bad deeds, by facing the results for them, the problem is that even as we are facing problems in this birth, we commit more mistakes, for which we will have to pay in some future birth. And so this does not seem a good option. As for prayaschitta, our very way of atonement may fall short of the prescribed mode of prayaschitta. Or we may do it all in the wrong way, and thus the effects of our bad deeds are going to continue. Both punya karmas and papa karmas will keep us trapped in samsara. The only way out of the samsaric cycle is through surrender to the Lord. To reach His feet and to serve Him — this is the Parama Purushartha. Only bhakti or prapatti can completely wipe off all our karmas and liberate us.