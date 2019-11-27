Surrender to His will

A diligent student of Vedanta may develop erudite skills, such as the ability to expound the sastras, or even compose works and texts based on these. But Adi Sankara reiterates that more than such scholarly attainments that indicate intellectual proficiency, it is the extent to which one internalises this valuable esoteric knowledge to bring it into practice in day-to-day life that will be truly beneficial to one, pointed out Swami Vidyashankara Saraswati in a discourse. To feel and experience the truth of God is different from merely stating esoteric truth.

It is not easy to give up the affinity to the body and the world, despite the awareness of their impermanence. Renunciation or tyaga that leads to surrender to the will of God is the springboard for God realisation. It is an arduous path even for the devout who have renounced everything. Pattinathar, a great Siva devotee, is born into a rich family. Eventually, he gives up everything and adopts the lifestyle of a wandering devotee, visiting temples and offering prayers to the deities. Once, during his visit to Ujjain, he is wrongly accused of theft and the king orders him to be punished and he is sent to be burnt in the “kazhu maram.” Even in that difficult situation he does not lose heart. He is unable to explain how this accusation pertains to him and the punishment is executed. But the wonder is that he remains unscathed while the tree is burnt.

He says in his hymn that he experiences the power and presence of the Almighty. It is clear to him then that none can stand against the force of destiny and fate and that there is something beyond individual action and effort. He then surrenders all to God’s will and Sankalpa which alone prevails in the life though it is difficult to realise and accept it.