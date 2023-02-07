Surrender, the simplest way

February 07, 2023 05:38 am | Updated February 06, 2023 06:38 pm IST

Bhakthi Yoga and Prapatthi are the two means prescribed for attaining salvation. In Bhakthi Yoga, one has to undergo severe penance with steadfastness controlling the mind without allowing it to be strayed. In the practice of Bhakthi yoga, incidentally one needs to be aware of Karma Yoga — connecting Him through activities and Jnana Yoga — connecting Him though knowledge. It is a concerted effort and a painstaking procedure. Sage Viswamithra had performed penance for a thousand years in each direction just to get one single title of ‘Brahmarishi’. Besides, his penance was disturbed by damsels like Urvasi, Menaka and Rambha. Another condition stipulated for Bhakthi Yoga is ‘Antimasmruthi’ — that is we need to have the cognisance of God during our last time. A sage who was undergoing rigorous penance for thousands of years happened to see a deer struggling in a flood and he retrieved it. Ever thinking of the deer he breathed his last losing his Antimasmruthi and he was born as a deer in the next birth,

Scriptures say Prapatthi or Saranagathi, known as surrender, is the simplest way. The qualification prescribed for a person to do Saranagathi is to have an unshaken faith in God that He will save us. This is called ‘Maha Viswasam’. We need to have the thought of ‘Sesha-Seshi’ bhavam. He is Seshi — the Controller and Supreme and we are all Sesha — His subjects and being controlled by Him. Antimasmruthi is not prescribed as a condition for Prapatthi. Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar swamy said in a discourse that by a simple surrender through an Acharya we can be assured of His blessings and ultimate moksha — the salvation.