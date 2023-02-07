ADVERTISEMENT

Surrender, the simplest way

February 07, 2023 05:38 am | Updated February 06, 2023 06:38 pm IST

Bhakthi Yoga and Prapatthi are the two means prescribed for attaining salvation. In Bhakthi Yoga, one has to undergo severe penance with steadfastness controlling the mind without allowing it to be strayed. In the practice of Bhakthi yoga, incidentally one needs to be aware of Karma Yoga — connecting Him through activities and Jnana Yoga — connecting Him though knowledge. It is a concerted effort and a painstaking procedure. Sage Viswamithra had performed penance for a thousand years in each direction just to get one single title of ‘Brahmarishi’. Besides, his penance was disturbed by damsels like Urvasi, Menaka and Rambha. Another condition stipulated for Bhakthi Yoga is ‘Antimasmruthi’ — that is we need to have the cognisance of God during our last time. A sage who was undergoing rigorous penance for thousands of years happened to see a deer struggling in a flood and he retrieved it. Ever thinking of the deer he breathed his last losing his Antimasmruthi and he was born as a deer in the next birth,

Scriptures say Prapatthi or Saranagathi, known as surrender, is the simplest way. The qualification prescribed for a person to do Saranagathi is to have an unshaken faith in God that He will save us. This is called ‘Maha Viswasam’. We need to have the thought of ‘Sesha-Seshi’ bhavam. He is Seshi — the Controller and Supreme and we are all Sesha — His subjects and being controlled by Him. Antimasmruthi is not prescribed as a condition for Prapatthi. Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar swamy said in a discourse that by a simple surrender through an Acharya we can be assured of His blessings and ultimate moksha — the salvation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US