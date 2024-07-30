Surrender, the best medium

While paddy is harvested, the same will not grow again but weeds may shoot up again and again though they are removed. We have to reach God so as not to return to this world. Our desires are like weeds that spring up one after another. The only attachment that helps to sever all other bonds is the attachment to God (Patruga Pattatru — Kural 350). The deliverance from the cycle of births and deaths is the summit of all human attachments and it can be achieved only by those who renounce desires (Vendunkal Vendum — Kural 362).

Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse that surrendering at the feet of God is the best way to get rid of attachments. In Sri Ramayana, the most important of all is the surrender by Vibhishana. Getting released from the clutches of the crocodile-like Ravana, and crossing the ocean (sea of samsara), Vibhishana, the Gajendra-like elephant surrendered at the feet of Lord Rama. When Sri Rama had assured to enthrone Vibhishana, he said that he wished nothing but the divine sandals of Sri Rama.

The mercy of God is infinite and His munificence is limitless. In the war when Sri Rama told Ravana to come the next day, one of the monkeys asked Sri Rama what would happen if Ravana changed his mind and came to surrender as Sri Rama had already assured Vibhishana, the kingdom of Lanka. The Lord replied that He was ready to forgo Ayodhya to Ravana if he had come.