Surrender: some clarifications

June 06, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

Lord Krishna tells Arjuna “surrender yourself to Me, grieve not, I will liberate you.” The words Maa sucha: are to instil confidence as a guarantee from the Lord. It is to all of us through Arjuna. Swami Vedantha Desika in Rahasyathrayasaram Chapter 29 says a prapanna (seeker of liberation) may develop 10 types of doubts and they are clarified, said Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar in a discourse.

1. A person need not worry whether he is eligible for seeking surrender because no caste, creed or religion prescribed.

2. While Bhakti yoga is a lengthy, time-consuming and tedious process, the alternative saranagathi is very simple. Whether God will grant for a such a simple procedure. One need not be worried of this.

3. A person need not doubt whether God would extend Moksha because He is all powerful, reliable, merciful and ever ready which is explained in Siddhopayam.

4. After the saranagathi one need not worry of any deficiency in the performance of pujas that are beyond his control.

5. One may take a resolve during prapathi not to incur sins towards Bhagavathas.

6. In an unprecedented situation of incurring the displeasures of Bhagavathas, by handing out suitable punishment or by making us do remedial measures (Prayaschitham). He takes us and He does not reject.

7. In case of Aartha prapathi He extends instantly the moksha and it need not be doubted.

8. In the case of Druptha prapathi He waits to extend Moksha till the end of our life span in this birth (Etat Dehavasanemam).

9. One need not worry whether he would be destined to take rebirth due to the effect of previous deeds.

10. Any other obstacle that stands in the way of moksha would be removed by Him.