Surrender, best alternative

May 19, 2023 02:16 am | Updated May 18, 2023 06:56 pm IST

Lord Krishna acted as a charioteer for Arjuna not only for his chariot but also to his mind. The Lord was everything to Arjuna who had an unstinted faith unto Him and whose words are the vedic utterance to him. Arjuna was grieving on three occasions. First on seeing the great grandsire Bhishma, Acharya Drona and others on the battlefield — he was confused how to face them in the war. But Lord Krishna had to explain that the souls are different from the mortal coils that are in the form of physical body. Jnanis would not mind both because soul is imperishable and so not to be worried and mortal coil is destructible and there is no need to feel loathed of it.

Secondly Arjuna had a doubt whether he belonged to Daiva Prakruthi — destined to reach the heavenly abode or Asura Prakruthi destined to be reborn. Krishna had to clarify that ‘you belonged to the first category and so you need not be worried’.

Thirdly after explaining about the Bhakthi yoga , Karma yoga and Jnana yoga in detail, Lord Krishna told Arjuna to choose that which he wanted. Arjuna was bemused and telling to himself why should Lord Krishna, who I relied upon heavily, but for whose help and guidance have no other go, should say like this.

 It is said that practice of Bhakthi yoga takes a very long time and one has to brave all odds and overcome great difficulties. But the alternative is just a surrender which is very easy. Lord Krishna says “surrender unto me. I shall protect you. I am an ocean of tenderness for those dependent on me”, said Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar in a discourse.

