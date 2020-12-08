Supreme, yet accessible

08 December 2020 01:05 IST

When caught in samsara one easily is tempted to willingly accept the euphoria created by the worldly attractions. With such a mind-set, where is the possibility of developing bhakti or engaging in meditation? Arjuna confesses that practice of meditation is a herculean task considering the fickle nature of the human mind. So how can the ordinary erring jivatmas ever dream of seeking one whom the Vedas and the sastras proclaim to be the Highest Paramatma? There is none equal to Him or higher than Him.

Knowing that the path is arduous, the Lord is so compassionate that He states in the Gita that He is ready to grant true jnana to the sincere seeker, pointed out Aasuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. “Out of my compassion and grace, I sit on the innermost being of those devotees and with the shining lamp of enlightenment drive away the darkness caused by ignorance.” This is exemplified in the experience of the azhwars and acharyas who feel His presence in their hearts. Nammazhwar cries out in ecstasy that the Lord whose abode is in Vaikunta has chosen to live in his heart. But to enable all to seek Him easily, He comes down to the earth and in His Vibhava avatars reveals His Saulabhya when He dwells as one among human beings. But there is no loss to His Paratva. Azhwar's hymns lead us to savour the extraordinary experience of His Vibhava appearances as Rama, Krishna, Vamana, Narasimha, and so on.

Likewise, Vedanta Desika in the Yadavabhyudaya, is astonished that as child Krishna He acts as a toddler and allows the most fortunate Yasodha the rarest of privileges, to teach Him to walk. Is not this child the same Vamana who established His Paratva by transforming Himself into Trivikrama to measure the entire prapancham with His feet?

