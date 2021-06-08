Supremacy of Devi

Adi Sankara has many hymns in praise of Goddess Devi who is hailed as the Supreme power Shakti. As in the Saundarya Lahari, in the Gowri Dasakam, the acharya emphasises the inseparableness of Siva and Shakti, and shows that Gowri, the consort of Siva, is the embodiment of the Supreme Shakti, pointed out Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse. She is the essence of Sat-chit-ananda swaroopa, the very Nirguna Brahman who is praised in the scriptures.

This aspect of Her is not within easy reach to all, except for those sages and yogis steeped in deep meditation. They strive to reach the state of dhyana through the practices of yoga such as ‘pratyahara.’ This is a mental exercise by which one gains control over the mind, senses and intellect to get rid of feelings of kama, krodha, lobha, moha, mada, matsarya, etc This leads to chitta suddhi and helps in single-pointed meditation on Devi. Devi grants supreme bliss in the inner beings of such people who strive to meditate on Her. But out of compassion to all beings, she is also the essence of Saguna swaroopa when she is easily accessible to Her devotees.

The acharya sees Her as the effulgent brightness of innumerable rising suns which is symbolic of Her power to dispel the darkness of ignorance that is the greatest hurdle for the salvation of humanity. She is the very cause of srishti, stiti and laya, characteristic of creation. Just as the veil of Maya is cast on the world when we begin to believe in the external reality, she can remove the same to reveal the Absolute Truth. Devi alone is able to grant moksha or liberation. When one pays obeisance to Her with love and devotion, she confers many blessings and benefits both for attainment of worldly goals, happiness and peace in this world as well as for salvation.