Sundarar and Siva

May 08, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST

Many of our saints and preceptors established a relationship with God and carried on in life with God as a presence. The standard one is dasyam; then there is the satputra mata (where one is the child); a corollary of this margam is vatsalyam as epitomised by Periazhwar, who ‘rears’ Krishna. There is also the sakhiya marga, as shown by Arjuna and Krishna. In the same line, this margam is also exemplified in Saivism by Sundaramurthy Nayanar or Sundarar, one of the 63 Nayanmars. Their interactions are legendary and form a part of sthala purana in many temples, Dr. Sudha Seshayyan said in a discourse.

The Tiruvarur temple attracted legions of saints and scholars, who daily gathered in a mandapam near the eastern tower of the temple, and it behoved of one scholar/saint to bow to others. However, Sundarar refused to do so, leading a lot of friction. One day, Viranmindar, also a Nayanmar, informed Sundarar that he could not enter the temple without acknowledging the others. A furious Sundarar proceeded to go around the temple from outside. Soon, he heard a voice calling out, ”Nambi Arooran” (Sundarar’s name) but he could not find anyone. When his name was repeatedly called, he looked closely and found the deity on top of the northern gopuram, offering him darshan.

Sundarar travelled a lot and wherever he went, he asked Siva for money to help in temple work. Once, when he was travelling past Vridachalam, he noticed the vimanam of a temple in the dense forest. Passers-by informed him that it was the Siva temple Tirumudukundram and the deity was called Pazhamalai Nadhar. Sundarar was not very impressed and he walked away. However, Siva, wanting him to sing about the temple and bring it to wider notice, despatched Murugan to bring Sundarar. The Nayanmar demurred saying if Siva was as old-looking as this temple, he would not come. When Murugan relayed this to Siva, He transformed Himself to a younger version and asked Ambal to do likewise. To this day, one will find Bala Ambal and Vridda Ambal in this temple.

While leaving, Sundarar asked Siva for 12,000 gold coins, which the Lord provided, and when the saint wondered how to carry the load back to Tiruvarur, Siva advised him to drop the sack of coins in Manimutharu river. “It will reach the Kamalalayam pond in Tiruvarur,” the Lord said. On reaching Tiruvarur, Sundarar, along with his wife, reached the Kamalalayam pond and sang eight stanzas, starting with “Pon seidha meniyineer”. However, the sack of coins did not arrive, and seeing his wife laughing at his belief, Sundarar beseeched Siva. The gold coins floated to the top of the pond.