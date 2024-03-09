March 09, 2024 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

Sthavam refers to praise, and Sundarabahu refers to beautiful arms and shoulders. Velukkudi Sri Ranganathan Swamy said in a discourse about the praise of Lord Azhagar of Thirumaliruncholai by Sri Koorathazhwan in his work Sundarabahu Sthavam. It contains 132 slokas. The first and second sloka are devoted to invocation and introduction. Slokas 3 to 14 describe the scenic beauty of the Lord’s abode. When Brahma washed the divine feet of Lord Narayana, a few pearls of water touching the anklet of God spilt over, and hence, the river flowing here is called Nupura (anklet) Ganga, which will cleanse all our sins. Nammazhwar says before our youth gets lost and before the onset of old age debility, we should go to Thirumaliruncholai and worship the Lord (kilaroli ilamai keduvadhan munnam).

Slokas 15 to 23 narrate the supremacy of the Lord. He is the Para Brahmam. Slokas 24 to 32 describe the great qualities of the Lord without blemishes.

Slokas 33 to 68 narrate the divine personality of God. The acharya lavishly praises the copious beauty of Azhagar from head to foot. Slokas 69 to 83 tell about the different people who render divine service to Him, like Sri Mahalakshmi, Anantha, Garuda, Vishwaksena and other celestials. Slokas 84 to 121 describe the ten incarnations of God (Dasavathara).

In concluding slokas (122 to 132), Sri Koorathazhwan prayed to reunite him with his Acharya Sri Ramanuja and render service to Sri Ranganatha.

Reciting Sundarabahu Sthavam will yield the Lord’s benign blessings through the Acharyas’ grace.

