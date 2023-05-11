Sumantra’s words of consolation

May 11, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST

Dasaratha and Kausalya are unable to come to terms with Rama’s absence. Sumantra is a wise minister, offering good counsel to the king in difficult times, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse.

So he now offers words of consolation to the royal family. He says that there is no need for such anguish on their part, for Rama Himself is calm and content. He is not upset about having to live in the forest, away from the comforts of palace life. As for Lakshmana it is enough if he is able to serve Rama. Had he been in the palace, he would not have been able to serve Rama in so many ways, for the servants would not have allowed Lakshmana to undertake all these tasks. After all Lakshmana too was a prince, and the servants would have thought it their duty to serve Rama, and not the duty of prince Lakshmana. But in the forest, Lakshmana has the joy of doing everything possible for Rama.

As for Sita, She does not seem to be in the least upset about being in the forest. She is unperturbed, and it almost seems as if She is accustomed to such a life. She looks at the sights in the forest, as if She were looking at the beautiful gardens in Ayodhya. She is like a little girl delighting in the novelty of being in a forest. In any case, had She been forced to stay back in Ayodhya, without Rama, then Ayodhya would have seemed to Her like a cruel jungle. But when Rama is with Her in the forest, the forest becomes as delightful as Ayodhya. She watches the rivers in the forest, and is curious about the trees there. Her face has lost none of its charm. It is still as pleasing as the moon. Her ankles still have the pinkish hue of lotuses. She is unafraid, and if She sees a lion, tiger or an elephant, She leans on Rama’s shoulders.