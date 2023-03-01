Sumantra returns to Ayodhya

March 01, 2023 03:06 am | Updated February 28, 2023 07:11 pm IST

Sumantra’s request that he accompany Rama is refused by the latter. Sumantra drives the chariot back to Ayodhya. The citizens of Ayodhya run towards him, anxious for news about Rama. When he tells them that Rama has crossed the Ganga and has gone to the forest, they are heartbroken. Rama had been like a father to all of them, being present at functions in their families and giving them gifts on such occasions. He had always done what was best for them, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. The people of Ayodhya weep for Rama, as Sumantra goes to Dasaratha’s palace. When Sumantra tells Dasaratha that Rama has entered the forest, Dasaratha faints, and falls to the ground. His wives Kausalya and Sumitra lift him up, and console him. Kausalya asks him why he now feels ashamed of what he has done. She urges him to stop thinking about what he has done, and to listen to what Sumantra has to say. After all, Kaikeyi is not present there at the moment. So can he not fearlessly enquire about Rama?

When the king recovers, he asks Sumantra many questions about Rama. What can Rama eat in a forest, when He is accustomed to eating good food at the palace? Can He lie down on the ground, when He is used to sleeping on comfortable beds? Soldiers, chariots and even elephants used to follow Rama when He marched ahead. Can such a prince live in a forest where there is no human habitation? How can Rama, Sita and Lakshmana live in the forest where animals and snakes live? At least Sumantra has been lucky enough to have a final look at Dasaratha’s sons, as they entered the forest. He must now tell Dasaratha what Rama, Lakshmana and Sita had said. Sumantra then gives the king an account of all that had happened to Rama, Lakshmana and Sita.