Sumantra, loyal advisor to Dasaratha

December 07, 2022 04:06 am | Updated December 06, 2022 05:08 pm IST

Sumantra had earned the trust of King Dasaratha. Mantra means counsel or advice. And Sumantra, as his name indicates, was one who offered sound advice to Dasaratha, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. Dasaratha asks Sumantra to fetch Rama, so that He can be told about the cancellation of the coronation and His exile to the forest.

When Sumantra arrives at Rama’s palace, he finds Rama and Sita dressed for the coronation. Until the actual coronation takes place fourteen years later, after Rama’s return from the forest, no one else gets to see Rama and Sita dressed for the pattabhisheka. Sumantra is the only one fortunate enough to have seen this, long before the coronation becomes an actuality. Sumantra sees Rama, the granter of boons, who looks resplendent like the Sun. He brings Rama to Dasaratha’s palace, where He is informed about Kaikeyi’s wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After making preparations for His departure, Rama goes to take leave of Dasaratha. Dasaratha asks Sumantra to bring the queens, so that they can bid farewell to Rama. Dasaratha is with his wives when Rama arrives. Dasaratha urges Rama to arrest him, and to rule in his stead. But Rama says that Dasaratha should rule for a thousand years. Rama says He will come back after His exile, and pay His respects to His father.

Sumantra tells Kaikeyi that her husband is unconquerable like Indra. But she has tormented him, and she will be seen as one who sent him to his grave. A kingdom is inherited by the eldest son. How could she deprive Rama of His inheritance? If Rama leaves, all virtuous people will follow Him. Of what use will the country be to Bharata, if there are no righteous people living there? Sumantra’s concern for Rama and Dasaratha is evident in his outburst against Kaikeyi.