Sudarsana: chief of all weapons 

July 01, 2023 05:13 am | Updated June 30, 2023 06:13 pm IST

Lord Vishnu is known for several unique identities. Some of them are: holding His divine consort ever on His chest (Sriya:pathithvam); traversing by His official carrier Garuda (Garuda vahanathvam); having lotus-like eyes (Pundarikakshathvam); reclining on the bed of Adisesha (Adiseshathvam); holding the divine disc on his right hand (Chakrayudham) and the divine conch on the left hand (Sankham). The holy wheel or the divine disc never gets separated from Him. The divine disc is also called Sri Sudarsana, which means one who shows us the good path — the path of righteousness leading to moksha (Sukhena Dhrusyathe). He is also called Rathanga and Hethiraja. God has 16 weapons (Shodasa Ayudham) and Sri Sudarsana is the chief of all weapons, said Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy in a discourse.

Sri Sudarsana has some key features which include: jwala (flames); nemi (sharp edge); nabhi (the navel); and aksham (cavity in the nabhi). He is surrounded by a resplendent light like a halo.

One of the defining doctrines of the Srivaishnava tradition is Panchasamskara, also known as samaasrayanam. It is a five-pronged ritual. The first one is “Thaapam” which means to emboss the impressions of chakra and sankha on the arms near the shoulders.

Sri Sudarsana is fearsome to enemies of devotees and cuts off all accumulated sins. He removes the sorrows of birth, ageing and death and helps devotees overcome opponents.

Sri Sudarasana Sathakam by Sri Koorathazhwan, Hethipungavasthavam by Sri Nadadhur Ammal, Sri Sudarsana Ashtakam by Sri Vedantha Desika are all in praise of Sri Sudarsana. They are highly powerful prayers and will fulfil all desires.

