Kulasekhara Azhvar in his Thillai Thiruchitrakootam pasurams, says that Lord Rama heard His entire story from sage Agastya. He also listened to the narration by Lava and Kusa, His sons, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse. When Lava and Kusa sang the story of Rama, the people of Ayodhya were so mesmerised by the musical narration, that they did not notice that Rama had left His throne and had moved to sit among them.

Rama’s name and Rama’s story have a pull that even Rama in the flesh did not have! Hanuman was so taken with Rama and His name, that he was not interested in accompanying Rama to Sri Vaikuntha, where worship of the Lord in the form of Rama was not possible. Hanuman, instead, chose to stay back on earth, declaring that he would be present wherever Rama’s name was uttered.

Like Hanuman, Tondaradippodi Azhvar and Thiruppaan Azhvar also did not express a keenness for Sri Vaikuntha. Tondaradippodi Azhvar said he would far rather be in Srirangam, feasting his eyes on Lord Ranganatha, than go to Sri Vaikuntha. Tondaradippodi Azhvar’s use of the phrase “Indira lokam” is not a reference to svarga loka, which he would not at all be interested in. He is talking about Paramapada. To Tondaradippodi Azhvar, even Parampada is not as desirable as being in Srirangam. Thiruppaan Azhvar, likewise, said that his eyes which had seen Lord Ranganatha, would see nothing else.

Perhaps, this similarity in thought is the reason why idols of Tondaradippodi Azhvar, Thiruppaan Azhvar and Hanuman are in close proximity in the Srirangam temple. Kulasekhara Azhvar, too, can rightly be placed in this category.