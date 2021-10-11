Storehouse of knowledge

11 October 2021 22:31 IST

Sastras are the storehouse of right knowledge and hence are rightly the basis for enquiry into Brahman. But the sastras themselves state that Brahman is not to be known by human word or thought. ‘Yatha vacho nivartanthe aprapya manasa saha’ is the famous statement in this regard. Still, the third sutra in the Brahmasutra ‘Sastra Yonitvat’ affirms that Sastra is the source of knowledge of Brahman through which we understand the nature of Brahman, pointed out Sri Mani Dravid Sastrigal in a discourse. This sutra is interpreted in two ways by interpreters such as Adi Sankara.

The first interpretation is that Brahman is the cause of the revelation of the Vedas. The Vedas are not a written text. It is held that they are apaurusheya, independent of human origin and that they are revealed as the very breath of the Supreme Brahman. The Supreme Brahman is omniscient and His knowledge extends to all things. The second interpretation means that only the Vedas can prove to us that Brahman is the cause of the production, etc of the world. In other words, apart from the Vedas there is no other proof that Brahman is the cause of creation, sustenance and dissolution of the universe.

The term Veda is synonymous with wisdom and the Vedic sages exemplify the genuine spirit of enquiry. So the scriptures urge the people to take up Brahma vichara as this is the ultimate aim for any jiva. The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad has this passage, “Verily it is the Self that should be seen, reflected on and meditated upon.” Vyasa captures the essence of this spirit of enquiry in the first Sutra in the Brahmasutra, ‘Athato Brahma Jignyasa.” Jignyasa is the desire to know to enquire into, to examine, test, and when this effort is directed towards Brahman it is Brahma jignyasa.

