Steely resolve of Mahabali

In His avatars like Matsya and Kurma, Lord Vishnu slayed the rakshasas who were His foes. But in the Vamana avatar, He spared King Mahabali, the grandson of Prahlada, because Lord Narasimha assured Prahlada that He would not kill his progeny. Sengalipuram Sri Damodhara Dikshitar said in a discourse that His manifestation of Vamana (as a dwarf) was so handsome. Had the Lord thought, He would have descended as a celibate straightaway, but He chose to be born as the son to sage Kashyapa and his wife Adhithi and cherished following religious procedures.

The difference between ‘dharma’ and ‘dhana’ is that in the former, charity is given without expecting anything in return, while in the latter, it is given with some anticipation.

In the sacrificial performance of king Mahabali, the Lord appeared as a young celibate (brahmachari). The king asked Him what He wanted, and the dwarf said He required just three feet of space. The king promised to give the same. Sukracharya, the king’s guru, through his divine power, ascertained the true identity of the alm-seeker and tried to prevent the king from executing his promise. The guru said that telling lies in times of danger is not a sin, and so he wanted the king to tell God that he told a lie and could not uphold his promise. But the king refused the Acharya’s command and said telling lies would plunge a person into danger, and he fulfilled his promise.