Steadfastness in devotion

November 16, 2022 03:42 am | Updated November 15, 2022 04:42 pm IST

The cycle of our life may change but we should remain unchanged in showing our devotion to God. Tossing up poor into rich or vice versa, God may test our steadfastness. Sudhama studied with Krishna at Santhipini gurukula knowing Krishna as the Lord, and had a great respect and devotion towards Him. In one of the classes, when the Guru started teaching about Brahmam, the supreme Being, all other students were looking down at the book in search of it, but Sudhama looked at Lord Krishna.

Sudhama was ever thinking of the Lord and chanting His names even after separating from the gurukula. He was very poor and wore torn clothes, and was thus called Kusela. He did not have enough means to support his family and so his wife insisted he go to see Lord Krishna. Kusela refused and told her that I am keeping Him in my heart and seeing through the mind. But finally he yielded and set out. He did not have anything to offer to Krishna, but after a great struggle managed to get just a handful of flattened rice.

On way to Dwaraka, the fragile and delicate Kusela was telling himself whether Krishna would recognise him and allow this poor personality in the palace. But very contrary to his thoughts, Krishna transcended from the throne, received Kusela, and extended him a warm welcome.

The poor Sudhama had no expectation, asked for nothing from Krishna, and returned back. Meanwhile, things changed in Sudhama’s house and he was bestowed with all wealth and prosperity by the Lord. Sudhama, however, remained unchanged in his devotion towards Krishna, said Sri Rajagopal Hari in a discourse.