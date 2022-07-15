Stages in bhakthi

If a person falls, he calls out in fear. But a devotee of Goddess Abirami will not call out in fear. Even in such a situation, he will utter the name of the Goddess. Sundarar says in one of his verses that if he were to slip and fall, he will recite Lord Siva’s name. That is how bhakthi refines a person, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse.

But how does one acquire such intense bhakthi? It does not come by merely chanting Ambal’s name once or twice. We must also study spiritual texts about Her. Most importantly, we must be emotionally involved in learning about Her. Meditating on something constantly is one way of study. Avvaiyar says a mind trained to concentrate on something is a mind trained to study whatever is meditated on. Andal in Her Thiruppavai says one should worship Lord Krishna with the best of flowers; one should sing Krishna’s praises and meditate on Him. She asserts that if one does this, then one’s sins will be destroyed. Bhakthi means melting for God. Manickavachagar says that if a person sheds tears when he thinks of Lord Siva, he is sure to reach the feet of Lord Siva. Vallalalar says that one should think of Lord Nataraja, experience emotional attachment to Him, and shed tears when thinking of Him, so that one’s body is drenched with the tears. Abirami Bhattar records his spiritual experience in his Abirami Andadi. He says that he studied Ambal’s name, and as a result Her greatness was revealed to him.

Evolution of bhakthi is akin to the stages in the ripening of a fruit. The first stage is when the flower appears. Worship and service in temples are comparable to this. Chanting Her name is like the flower yielding a small unripe fruit. The final stage of bhakti is like a fruit in its final stage, when it is ready to be eaten.