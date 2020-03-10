Srirangam’s significance

Mantras have the power to protect us and the power to confer good on us, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. There are many mantras, which we can learn from an Acharya and recite every day. But what of those who do not? They too benefit when they visit temples. Temples are designed to give us the good we derive from the recitation of mantras. Take the Srirangam temple, for instance. In Srirangam, just before the sanctum is a mandapa, which is called the Gayatri mandapa. There is a reason for the name. This mandapa has twenty-four pillars, and the Gayatri mantra has twenty-four aksharas (syllables). The vimana above the Gayatri mandapa in Srirangam, is called Pranavakara vimana. So, the significance of this mandapa can be seen easily- with the Gayatri mandapa and the pranava on top of the mandapa. The kalasas on the pranavakara vimana represent the vyaahrtis. Why should a mandapa be so designed? It is for the benefit of those who do not recite the Gayatri mantra. They can still get some good when they stand in the Gayatri mandapa, to have darshan of Lord Ranganatha.

Ramanujacharya ensured that many people had a permanent association with the Srirangam temple. He appointed many people to carry out the various tasks in the temple. Thus, there was a person to wash the deity’s garments. There was a person who stitched the curtains in the chariot. There were boatmen attached to the temple, to row across the Cauvery, when required. Thus, Ramanuja ensured a temple connection to many people. Bathing in sacred rivers is also one way to get rid of sins. Thus, for each person there is some way to acquire merits in life. If for some it is mantras, for others it is service in a temple, or a visit to a temple, or a bath in a river. None needs to feel left out.