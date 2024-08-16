Sri Vaikunta, permanent abode

While people are destined to be born in this world due to their past deeds (karma), scriptures explain how to get liberated. Various Acharyas help us reach Sri Vaikunta, the heavenly abode of Lord Narayana. It is called Nithya Vibuthi, and those who reach it will enjoy the divine bliss forever.

Sri Ananthapadmanabhachariar Swamy said in a discourse about whether the heavenly abode Sri Vaikunta would also be subject to deluge like other worlds as in Maha Pralaya (universal destruction), everything will disappear except God. Is enjoying Moksha (living in Sri Vaikunta) only until the deluge?

Lord Krishna Himself says in the Bhagavad Gita that all the worlds of the cosmic sphere, including the world of Brahma, the God of creations, are destructible, and those who attain them are subject to return. But on reaching Him (the heavenly abode of Sri Vaikunta), the Lord says there is no return (Aabrahma Bhuvanal Lokha: Chapter VIII, verse 16). This applies to all other worlds except Sri Vaikunta.

At the end of his work Sri Bhashya, acharya Sri Ramanuja says “Anavruthi sabdath Anavruthi sabdath”, “Na cha punaravarthathe” —those who reached Sri Vaikunta will not return and will have no rebirth. Sri Parasara Bhattar and Sri Vedanta Desika also emphasised the same.

Our living world is called “Leelavibhuthi,” created by God for His frolicsome activities. He is not happy without Leelavibhuthi, and hence, He undertakes creations.

An Azhwar says God is everything. He creates, swallows and creates again (Thane ulagil ellam).