Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati’s jayanti on February 18

February 16, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Mahasivaratri this year is tomorrow, February 18. The day coincides with the 55th Jayanti (birthday) of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, the 70th pontiff of Moolamnaya Sarvagna Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam. The day is being observed with special pujas and yagas for global peace and welfare, at several places in the country and abroad.

At the Kanchipuram Kamakshi Temple, special abishekams and annadanam have been organised. Ekadasa Rudra Japam, homam and Nadopasana will take place at the Sankara Math, Kanchipuram.

Thandalam village, the birth place of the Acharya, will mark the day with Rig Veda Samhita Havanam, Chaturveda Parayanam, and music programmes.

For nearly a year now, the Acharya has been on a Vijaya Yatra, travelling extensively in Andhra Pradesh touching numerous interior villages. Cuddapah, Tadipatri, Anantapur, Raichur, Sandur, Hospet, Eluru, Samalkot, Kakinada, Mukkamala, Rajahmundry and Kovvur are among the places he stopped before arriving at Visakhapatnam.

Celebrations are on from Tuesday, February 14, at the Sankara Math, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, the current camp location. The premises, buzzing with activity for the past month, is more vibrant with events spanning the entire day. These include maharudram, shata chandi japam, homam, special ishtis and ayutha modaka homam, vatu, suvasini and kanya pujas apart from discourses, kalakshepams and concerts by renowned vidwans.

Tomorrow, the special four-kala mahashivaratri puja by the Acharya will commence at 6 p.m. Cultural programmes include the mandolin recital by U. Rajesh at 6.30 p.m., followed by Namaka Chamakamulu and namasankirtanam. From 1.30 a.m., the students of Sampradaya Patasala, Tirupati, will sing bhajans. The Chandramouliswara puja will conclude with deeparadana at 6 a.m.

The Acharya will resume his yatra on February 22 and the camp will be shifting to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, etc.