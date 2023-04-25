Sri Ramanuja, the great guru

April 25, 2023 04:08 am | Updated April 24, 2023 09:58 pm IST

Lord Narayana has manifested Himself as Vedavyasa. He has edited and classified the Vedas and also authored Brahmasutra — the explanation for Vedas and Upanishads that tells about Brahmam — the supreme being. Sutras are small in letters or words but big in meanings hidden in them. Many Acharyas have written commentary on Brahmasutra narrating in detail and such commentaries are called Bashyas. The commentary of Sri Ramanuja is called ”Sribashyam”. There are 545 sutras in Sribashyam.

Sri Ramanuja was a great philosopher, guru and a social reformer. His ideologies were influential to the Bakthi movement. Ramanuja’s chief contribution to the philosophy of Visishtadvaita was that discursive thought is necessary in humanity’s search for the ultimate verities. In this dark age of Kaliyuga, Sri Ramanuja was born like a glowing sun to dispel our ignorance. Treading by foot and travelling up to Kashmir, the Acharya fetched the palm leaf manuscript written by Sri Bodhayanar that contained references for the commentaries of Sribashya. Sri Koorathazhwan had helped Sri Ramanuja in his work of Sribashya.

To remove the silt from a well, usually emblic myrobalan tree wood ( nellikattai) is put into the well which will remove the dirt. We have to keep Ramanuja in our heart to cleanse the filth laden in it, said Velukudi Krishnan Swamy in a discourse.

The supreme being called Seshi can be worshipped in Sri Rangam temple vimanam, in “OM” — the pranava and in Sribashyam. Sri Ramanuja says in Sribashyam that rendering service at His divine feet and to reach Him at Sri Vaikunta should be our goal. The Acharya had written nine scriptures and they are called Navarathnas.

It is said that Adisesha was sent by Lord Narayana as Ramanuja for the sake of the upliftment of the common folks.