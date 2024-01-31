Splendour of the Goddess 

January 31, 2024 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST

Sri Papanasam Sivan, in his composition, asks whether a child can live without the merciful care of its mother (‘Thai irangavidil seiyuir vazhumo?’). A child bereft of the mother’s help will display anguish and sadness.

The mother of the Universe, Goddess Mahalakshmi, emerged when celestials and asuras churned the ocean of milk using the Mandhara mountain as the churning staff; Vasuki, the king of serpents, as the cord; and Lord Narayana turning as a tortoise to support the churning. The Goddess made the auspicious bosom of Lord Vishnu her abode. Affluence personified, the Goddess illuminated with Her splendour. She is the Goddess of prosperity, wealth, tolerance, and patience.

Smt. Visaka Hari said in discourse that our backbone is the Mandara mountain, our veins and arteries (nadis) are the Vasuki-like cord, our heart is the ocean of milk, and our sitting posture for penance, the koorma (tortoise) asana, is to derive the nectar-like blessings of the Lord with His divine consort.

When Lord Vishnu descended on Earth as Sri Rama and Sri Krishna, the Goddess also descended as Sri Sita and Sri Rukmini. She is the divine energy of the Lord. He is called in the Sri Vishnushasranama ‘Sridha: Srisa: Srinivasa: Srinidhi, and Srivibhavana’ — prefixing the established name of Mahalakshmi as Sri. She is called Jaganmatha (the mother of the Universe). She will reside where righteousness is upheld.

