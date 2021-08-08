Spirit of surrender

Alavandar, also known as Yamunacharya, is revered as the foremost of acharyas in the Vaishnava tradition as he has laid the foundation of the Visishtadvaita philosophy through his many excellent granthas. His direct disciples and other acharyas in this lineage have been quick to discern the salient features of this sampradaya from his works and have in turn further clarified, explained and propagated them through their works and teachings.

In this context, interpreters have highlighted the significance of his hymn, ‘Stotra Ratna,’ for the way in which Alavandar establishes the Supremacy of Sriman Narayana and the efficacy of the paths of bhakti and prapatti, pointed out Sri A. K. Sundararajan in a discourse. This hymn, held as a jewel among hymns, instils in the spiritual seeker the values and the inherent path of dharma shown in the Vedas. Alavandar draws much philosophical strength and conviction from the hymns of Azhwars who have shown the way to salvation by seeking God’s feet. The bhava or spirit of utter humility and helplessness which is to be present in the seeker when he offers surrender to God is captured most effectively in one particular verse in this hymn.

The verse, roughly translated runs thus: “O Lord, You alone are to be sought as refuge by me, but I am not worthy as I am not established in dharma; nor do I have any atma jnana; my devotion is not in any way fervent or deep; but I am helpless and without any support; so, I seek you since you are the sole protector and support of all beings.”

The prayer is applicable to all jivatmas who are aware that their practice of the paths of karma, bhakti or jnana is very limited and insufficient. The seeker here is honest about his condition. He accepts his inability to protect himself and is fully aware that he has no other refuge.